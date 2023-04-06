Heavy rains wash out bridge over Ferguson Creek in Frankfort Center

FRANKFORT CENTER, N.Y. – A bridge in Frankfort Center was washed out by heavy rains overnight.
A neighbor called 911 around 1 a.m. to report flooding on Center Road.
Frankfort Fire Chief Fred DiStefano headed to the scene to assess the damage.
“The creek on upper center road, which is Ferguson Creek, is so filled with debris, tree limbs and all that other stuff. When the heavy rains come and the water comes down across the creek, it gets to the bridges and it builds up,” he said.
After the water receded, the pavement also lifted up from the bridge.
This is the third time in the past six years the area has flooded, but this time, a new parking lot kept most of the water away.
Construction work on that bridge was slated for May, but will likely be sooner due to the damage.