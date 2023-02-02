Helping the homeless in rural central New York

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent.
"They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and what can we do to provide you with the support not just to get an apartment or home, but to stay in it," says HUD Regional Administrator, Alicka Ampry-Samuel.
The money Ampry-Samuel delivered in Oneonta, today, will help address the reasons behind the homelessness.
"Does the individual need to go to a drug treatment program? Do they need to be connected to mental health services and therapy?" said Ampry-Samuel.
Chenango County Catholic Charities will use their roughly $446,000 to hire a full time case manager to identify the services needed and connect the homeless individual to them.
"First, get them housed and safe, then we can start building on all of the other things that they need to move themselves forward" said Robin Cotter, Catholic Charities Executive Director.
Opportunities for Otsego will use their roughly $716,000 to connect their homeless clients to the services they need to become self sufficient and permanently sheltered.
"Long term, the goal is to provide them with case management services and supportive services so that they can thrive and fall into permanent housing," said Opportunities for Otsego Crisis Intervention Director, William Rivera.
The homeless staying at Opportunity House, in Oneonta, have structure, jobs, responsibilities around the house. They also have 90 days. A solid start and needed start. The more than $1 million delivered in Otsego County today will help in the pursuit of long-term, independent housing.