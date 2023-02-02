Helping the homeless in rural central New York

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Helping the homeless in rural central New York

  • Updated
  • 0

Fighting rural homelessness

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent.

"They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and what can we do to provide you with the support not just to get an apartment or home, but to stay in it," says HUD Regional Administrator, Alicka Ampry-Samuel.

The money Ampry-Samuel delivered in Oneonta, today, will help address the reasons behind the homelessness.

"Does the individual need to go to a drug treatment program? Do they need to be connected to mental health services and therapy?" said Ampry-Samuel.

Chenango County Catholic Charities will use their roughly $446,000 to hire a full time case manager to identify the services needed and connect the homeless individual to them.

"First, get them housed and safe, then we can start building on all of the other things that they need to move themselves forward" said Robin Cotter, Catholic Charities Executive Director.

Opportunities for Otsego will use their roughly $716,000 to connect their homeless clients to the services they need to become self sufficient and permanently sheltered.

"Long term, the goal is to provide them with case management services and supportive services so that they can thrive and fall into permanent housing," said Opportunities for Otsego Crisis Intervention Director, William Rivera.

The homeless staying at Opportunity House, in Oneonta, have structure, jobs, responsibilities around the house. They also have 90 days. A solid start and needed start. The more than $1 million delivered in Otsego County today will help in the pursuit of long-term, independent housing.

Recommended for you