...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Here's where to call if you have a power outage or need help during Wednesday's storm

Crews focus on calls for help as Buffalo, New York, digs out of snow and the area's death toll rises to 27

People and vehicles move about Main St. in Buffalo, on December 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding the public to take extra precautions ahead of the winter storm expected to move in Wednesday afternoon.

Winter storm watches and weather advisories are currently in effect for the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Capital Regions through Thursday night.

"Most of Upstate New York is preparing for another winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow in the North Country, and a wintry mix of ice and sleet that will impact travel Wednesday through Thursday," Hochul says. "New Yorkers in impacted regions should take action now to prepare for the incoming snow and ice, as power outages and hazardous travel are a concern this week."

To report an electric outage, call: 

  • Central Hudson: 800-527-2714 
  • Con Edison: 800-752-6633 
  • National Grid: 800-867-5222 
  • NYSEG: 800-572-1131 
  • O&R: 877-434-4100 
  • PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075 
  • RG&E: 800-743-1701 

For all non-emergency service needs during or after a storm, call 211 or click here

