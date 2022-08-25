Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property.
The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people.
The owners originally planned to remove the third floor only and keep the rest of the building if it was structurally sound.
After evaluations, it was determined that it would be more cost-effective to take the whole building down.
Demolition is preliminarily set for mid-October.