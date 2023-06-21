 Skip to main content
Herkimer Athlete Wins Nike Outdoor Nationals in Pole Vault

  • Updated
Melia Couchman

Provided Photo

HERKIMER, NY -- A student from Herkimer has taken home the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nations Girls Pole Vault Emerging Elite Championship. 

Melia Couchman of Herkimer Central School District cleared 12 feet, 2.5 inches, bringing her the win. This marked her personal outdoor best and second-best mark of her sports career.

The Nike Outdoor Nations were June 15 through 18 at the University of Oregon.

In addition to adding this award to a list of school accomplishments, Couchman also won the 2023 state championship in girls pole vault at the start of this month. 

