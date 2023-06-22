Herkimer BOCES Names New Superintendent

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) is getting a new superintendent.
While his appointment won't happen for a couple of weeks, Donald "DJ" Shepardson has been hired.
He is currently the superintendent of the West Canada Valley Central School district, a role he's held since 2015.
Shepardson will be appointed to BOCES July 6th, and he begins work October 1.
Herkimer BOCES Board President Holly Pullis said the board was impressed with Shepardson.
“In reviewing all the candidates, the board looked for a new leader who would continue to advance the exceptional work of this BOCES in providing quality programs and services to our component districts,” Pullis said. “We believe Mr. Shepardson is the right person to do that, and we appreciated the collaborative approach that he will bring to the role.”
This announcement concludes six months of searching.
"I am honored to have been selected as the next district superintendent of the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES. As a lifelong resident of Herkimer County, I look forward to working with our local school boards, school superintendents, government leaders and community partners to provide expanded opportunities for students in our region,” Shepardson said.