Herkimer BOCES Students build for success

Herkimer BOCES Construction Students are putting the finishing touches on a home they’ve spent the entire year working on. It ships out at the end of May, but as of now there’s no home build lined up for next year. Herkimer BOCES Construction Teacher John Martin says there might not be a house built next year unless someone is interested in taking advantage of all the free labor, and attends an informational meeting coming up.
"In the information meeting we go over all the parameters of what the build would be. The responsibilities. We don’t design the house. They design the house. We build it to their specs. If they’re interested, they only have to come up with a deposit. There’s a $10,000 deposit they put down. The school carries the note for the rest of the year on all the material, and at the end the homeowners are responsible for satisfying the debt that we’ve incurred on the house."
The typical house built at BOCES costs the homeowner about $100-$140 thousand. That’s a savings of about a $100 thousand in labor. It’s a win for the home buyer, and a win for the students. Herkimer BOCES Senior Michael Tubia talked about what the program has been like for him.
"I’ve learned a lot of life skills doing it. You do a lot of home improvement and home fixes knowing that you can learn them here and you just….it’s fun."
The students do seem to enjoy it, and John Martin knows they’re also learning valuable lessons you don’t typically get in a traditional High School classroom.
"Are they going to show up on time? Are they prepared? Do they have their tools with them? Are they ready to work in any weather condition, and in Upstate New York we’re faced with many weather conditions, so we don’t stop the work up here just because the weather gets bad. We got to continue to work, so I feel it’s my responsibility to prepare these kids for what the real world is going to have in store for them when it comes to the construction industry."
Herkimer BOCES Senior T. J. Luke recommends the class even if there's not a house to build.
"Just the experience it gives me. It teaches me a lot. I mean the life lessons Mr. Martin teaches us it’s awesome…definitely."
If you think you might be interested in having the students build you a home, BOCES will be holding an informational meeting on May 31st at 5 o’clock in the Construction Classroom. You can also contact John Martin by email: jmartin@herkimer-boces.org or by phone: (315)867-2600