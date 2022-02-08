Herkimer BOCES teacher resigns after video surfaces on social media

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A substitute teacher at Herkimer BOCES resigned Monday after he was seen in a YouTube video circulating on social media.
The YouTube video was posted by a man who regularly poses as a minor online in an attempt to lure potential sexual predators into meeting up with him.
Herkimer police have opened an investigation, but will not release details at this time because they say a juvenile is involved.
Herkimer BOCES released a statement Monday saying they were made aware of the video and rumors regarding one of their substitute teachers. The teacher had left work early on Monday and resigned later that day.
No charges have been filed in this case. NEWSChannel 2 will stay on the story.