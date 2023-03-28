Herkimer College opens up student wellness space

There’s a new space at Herkimer College called the ‘Zen Den’. It’s a relaxing atmosphere where students experiencing mental health issues can go and decompress. Herkimer College President Cathleen McColgin spoke about the need for the space prior to the ribbon cutting.
"In higher education we hear regularly about the rapidly increasing rates of mental health concerns among college age youth in our country."
Much of the mental health concerns stem from the COVID pandemic. The room was paid for with funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Herkimer College Counseling Services Director Wendy Marchese headed up construction of the ‘Zen Den’, and talked about what students are going through.
"Many students are overwhelmed with stress, relationship issues, adjusting to academics, transition from home to the college environment, responsibilities outside being a student in the classroom which may involve work commitments, managing a family. Students have a lot on their plate right now."
To help with the amount of mental health services needed, the college partners with Catholic Charities, ICAN, and the Mohawk Valley YWCA. Mohawk Valley YWCA CEO Dianne Stancato says even though the COVID restrictions have been lifted, the lingering effects of the pandemic continue.
"The lockdowns and the separations, and all of those things based on how you approach that when you’re going through it is going to impact you for a very long time, especially young people."
Now that some of those young people are attending college, Dean of Students Donald Dutcher says having a place to unwind might help their mental state of mind.
"I think the Zen Den will help solve some of the isolation because now it’s a place for students to go, they know that they can have conversations, they know they can talk. They can unwind from the academic rigors of campus, and then bring into that whole part of being a community."