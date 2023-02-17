Herkimer College to offer Esports Management Degree

Video gaming competitions known as Esports has become a billion dollar industry. Players have millions of fans come to view the gaming competitions, and there’s dozens of money making opportunities available. Herkimer College will be offering an Esports Management Degree for those looking for a career in the industry, and Steve Boucher, the Assistant Professor of Business will be helping those students succeed.
"I’m sure we’re going to get a lot of people that want to just play videogames, but they’ll know when they sign up for this program you’re starting college…it’s a real 2 year degree program."
Students will soon realize video gaming is only a fraction of the potential the industry has to offer.
"Marketing, clothing design, event management, anything that goes along with the supporting other than playing the sport is going to be part of the business end of things."
Herkimer College’s Esports Head Coach Joshua Lanza explains how those interested in just the video game end of the business will have plenty of opportunities as well.
"To make the games themselves, as a programmer, developer, a story writer, a song writer. All these games have music that go with them. All these games have a story of sorts, so you have to write the characters in. You have to write story. Those are the humanity skills right. Technology skills to program these games. These are all within the umbrella that is the Esports field."
Lanza will be teaching classes for the Esports Management Progarm, and currently coaches the Esports team. There are about 15 common Esports games. Call of Duty is one of them, and the competition is unlike any other sport.
"There’s a stigma against violent video games and stuff like that, but all the data shows that you can play violent video games until the cows come home, it doesn’t necessarily mean you are a violent person."
Many may not consider video gaming as a true sport, but although there isn’t a lot of physical activity, the game offers plenty of mental challenges.
"They have fractions of a second to make judgement calls, and every step that they take in the game is a deliberate decision, so it’s about making good decisions, making good communication, and teamwork. That’s what Call of Duty is."
The college already has the first student signed up, and will begin classes in the Fall of 2023. If you would like to learn more about the Herkimer College Esports Management Program here's a link: Herkimer.edu/esportsmgt