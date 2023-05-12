Herkimer County declares State of Emergency as Title 42 ends

Herkimer County has joined Oneida County in declaring a State of Emergency to prevent migrants and asylum seekers from inundating local hotels and shelters.

The declarations came after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he planned to bus migrants upstate in anticipation of an influx following the end of Title 42, which expired on Thursday. Title 42 was put in place at the start of the pandemic and allowed the United States to turn away migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent Bono says the county is already experiencing a housing crisis due to a limited number of temporary and permanent housing, and is not able to support placement of incoming migrants.

Bono also issued an emergency order preventing local hotels, shelters and businesses from transporting or housing migrants without permission from the county.

Read the full orders below: