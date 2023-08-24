Herkimer County Development

There's a roughly 22 acre site on Higby Road in the Town of Frankfort that's actively being groomed for the next spot for new development. The plot sits right across the street from the Frankfort 5S Business Park South entrance. Contractor's bids to provide water and sewer to the site are due in the next 2 weeks, and once that work is completed, the site can be developed. The hope is to get a developer to build a hotel and possibly some housing units. Herkimer County IDA John Piseck, Jr. believes this location is ideal for this type of business.
"You’re local to 5S, you’re pretty much right in our communities that can get to this from our Schuyler Business Park, our route 5S North over there, the 5S South here, anything still going on with Remington or College. Everything is close by, so we think this is a great spot for that, plus being so close to the Nexxus Center."
The Frankfort 5S Business Park South, that sits right across the street from this site, is now entirely filled with tenants, so there’s no room for future businesses there.
"This is completely full. There’s no more space. On individual properties they have room to develop if they so choose. We have not really heard of anything right now."
The Schuyler Business Park is filling up quickly as well.
"Mirabito, a fuel supplier in the area purchased about 3&1/2 acres to put some home fuel storage tanks in there. If you go by now you’ll see Colucci Trucking moving ahead with putting their facility in. Nice offices, a warehouse type building for them. Not a large one, but a good one for what they need to do, and for parking, and pretty soon you’ll see another convenient store in front of the park."
The IDA is working on developing the Dufold site, but says because that’s still a brownfield, it has a long way to go. In the meantime they continue to look for property for future business developments.