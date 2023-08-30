Herkimer County Habitat for Humanity Accepting Partner Family Applications

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications to become a partner family in Herkimer County.
What is a partner family?
This is a family who will work alongside Habitat for Humanity volunteers to build their family home.
The exact location of the house is not being announced; however, it will be located in either Herkimer, Ilion, Mohawk or Frankfort.
A partner family contributes 350 hours of "sweat equity."
That's done by participating with the volunteers in the construction or reconstruction of their home.
"The costs of materials in a home are repaid to Habitat in a no-interest or low-interest loan that then allows Habitat to complete future projects in the community. The volunteer labor is at no cost to the partner family. This makes homeownership possible for families that might otherwise not have that opportunity," the Herkimer County Habitat branch stated.
"This sweat equity and the repayment of materials cost is why we call Habitat partnership a 'hand-up' process, not a 'hand-out' process," the local organization said.
According to Herkimer County Habitat officials, sweat equity could include various aspects of the building process, like painting or window and door installation.
There are guidelines for prospective applicants. Those guidelines can be found here.
The full application is here.
Those interested in an application can also call 315-866-4909 to request one be sent to them.
Applications should be returned to Habitat at P.O. Box 148, Herkimer, N.Y. 13365.
The deadline for partner family applications is September 12.
Herkimer County Habitat is also always looking for volunteers of all skill levels to help on building projects.
The application for volunteering is here.
Those who are highly skilled builders can help with volunteer projects like framing, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating, drywall and finish work.
Those volunteers who have a non-construction background can help with projects like recruiting volunteers, site supervision, lunch for workers and publicity.
If you're interested in helping with the construction side of things but might not have the experience, not to worry. Lead contractors on the project will teach you what you need to know.
You don't have to be from Herkimer County to be a volunteer.
Herkimer County Habitat also offers to help current homeowners with Small Works Projects.
"The purpose of a Small Works Project is to make small repairs to homes owned by families that meet income guidelines and housing repair need. Conditions that affect the structural integrity, heating, plumbing, safety, or accessibility of the home are a priority. The cost of repairs generally will not exceed $8000 (repayment length is dependent on the project cost with a maximum of 5 years)," according to the organization's website.
More information on the Small Works Projects initiative, click here.
Find more information about Herkimer County Habitat for Humanity here.