Herkimer County Humane Society officials say abandoned dog was overbred, infested with fleas

HERKIMER, N.Y.-- the dog abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday night now has a name.
Miracle, as shelter staff have named her, was examined yesterday by the humane society's veterinarian.
The examination found that miracle is about 6 years old and has been subjected to overbreeding.
According to a post on the Humane Society's Facebook page, Miracle has a possible ear infection, Lyme disease and is infested with fleas. Once she is stronger, the shelter says she will undergo mammary surgery and will be spayed.
Volunteers spent much of Thursday night in sub-zero temperatures trying to locate the dog after someone pulled up and dropped her off in the parking lot of the shelter.
Miracle was then hit by a car and ran off into the woods. She was found the next morning. They are still working to identify the individual who abandoned the dog.
If you have any information on that person, you're asked to call state police or the Herkimer County Humane Society. Donations for miracle are being accepted through the society's Facebook page.