Herkimer County in state of emergency; more than 50% without power

Heavy, wet snow from a spring nor'easter sent trees crashing down on Herkimer roadways and sidewalks today.
"About 7:30 this morning we woke up and saw that that was down and it was smoking," said Miranda Sherrock, gesturing to a tree and wires on her front lawn.
“There was firemen out here sporadically all morning, they kept coming and taking pictures and leaving," said Tyler St. Onge.
The county declared a state of emergency at 10 a.m. Even the 911 center lost power and was on a generator since 3 a.m.
“We have well over 50% of the county population without electricity at this point," said Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, John Raymond. "We've called in extra dispatchers on to handle the volume of calls. It's been extremely busy."
It took Raymond two hours to get to work at the 911 center from Poland, Tuesday morning. A busy day and night, for National Grid.
"They are working to restore the substations first. We have a number of substations without power and when a substation is down, that can affect anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 customers. We have a number of substations out in the Poland area, Middleville, Herkimer area," says Raymond.
The outage affected businesses and might affect dinner plans.
“We just went to Wal Mart. Wal Mart's closed, Mc Donald's is closed. We're scoping out fast food places we could go for dinner, cuz if our power doesn't come back on, we can't cook anything," said Sherrock.
But, on the bright side, Sherrock said, "We'll survive. At least it's not too cold."
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 were still without power.
County officials are working on opening warming stations and bottled water and dry ice distribution locations.
Midtown Apartments in Herkimer will open as a warming station at 6 p.m.
The Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Poland fire departments are also open to those who need a place to warm up.