Herkimer County in state of emergency; more than 50% without power

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the coating of heavy, wet snow due the Monday night snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&