Herkimer County receives $292K to protect clean water in Cripple Creek Watershed

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County has received funding as part of a statewide effort to help farmers protect clean water and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
The state distributed $13 million to 50 agricultural projects to enhance water quality, including more than $292,000 to the Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District for work with a farm in the Cripple Creek Watershed.
The funding will address pollution concerns along the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay watershed and reduce stress on 273 acres of land at high risk for erosion. It will also support the implementation of a waste storage and transfer system.
The projects are funded through the state’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.