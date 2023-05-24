Herkimer moves forward with Children’s Center

The Herkimer County Legislature is working on securing a million dollars in funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission to build a Children’s Center. The Commission provides grants for community development within the most distressed counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. Herkimer County may be financially distressed, but is in dire need of Children’s Mental Health Services. Christina Cain, the Herkimer County Public Health Director, talked about the services this Children’s Center would provide.
"Everything from Childcare Provision, to a Children’s Mental Health Clinic, to a Diaper Bank, to a Connected Community Schools Impact Center that will be located in the community as opposed to just in the schools, to Childbirth Education, Lactation Counseling. There’s going to be some programming with Cornell Cooperative Extension to really focus on food insecurity. There is just going to be a whole variety….Therapy rooms for Early Intervention Services."
Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent Bono says the County is hoping to have the project at least 75% funded through grants and outside sources.
"We’re trying to have zero put off on the taxpayer. Obviously it’s going to be funded through grants and State agencies, but we’re looking to have that…like I said, ¾ of it is going to be accommodated by grants of that sort, but as far as the local taxpayer, you know that remains to be seen."
Christina Cain says the County is also hoping to keep operational costs of the Center at a minimum.
"We have some grants coming through, especially for our Mental Health Clinic that will hopefully provide all the funding needed for the staff. The beauty of the building itself is that while it is definitely a cost up front, we’re hoping to secure enough grants to pay for it, and then the ongoing maintenance costs of the building actually are just going to be self-sustaining."
The County still has some fundraising to do, and an aggressive timeline. If all goes as planned the Child Care Center will be up and running at the Doufold site by the fall of next year.