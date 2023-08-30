High School Football Preview: Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Yesterday, we were up north. Today, we move to Herkimer County, specifically Ilion, where the CVA Thunder are gearing up for another season.
The Thunder finished 5-5 last season, with a Class B Section semifinal loss to Indian River that was one of their best showings in the playoffs.
All in all, 23 players are back from last year's squad. So, the excitement and focus are there, and they will need it in the new look Class B East.
Check out the interview with team members in the clip below.