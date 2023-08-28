High School Football Preview: Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- Back on the gridiron, as we continue our trek around high school football camps in Central New York.
The Rome Free Academy football team is the stop on our high school football preview tour.
After a 1-9 season last year, there's nowhere to go but up for the Black Knights.
In the offseason, the program asked for relief from playing the powerhouses.
They wanted a competitive schedule to give the kids a chance to learn how to win again.
This may, indeed, be the group to do it, with several returning players.
