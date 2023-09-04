High School Football Preview: Sauquoit

SAUQUOIT VALLEY, N.Y. -- Another high school football camp tour stop.
This stop was in Sauquoit Valley as the Hawks are armed with a new nickname and ready to take on the other 8-Man football teams in the division that contains 13 schools.
The Hawks finished last season 0-7, but they look at that season as a learning curve for what they can accomplish in 2023.
The 2023 season started off significantly better for the Hawks as they won their Week 0 game 36-8 against Unadilla Valley on Saturday, Sept. 2.
"They're good football players... but they're great people," Head Coach Joe Inglis said about his team.
Sauquoit Valley will look to continue building off their Week 0 win heading into Friday, Sept. 8 when they play at home against Waterville.
That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.