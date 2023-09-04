High School Football Preview: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

VERONA, N.Y. -- The most recent high school football camp stop was in Verona.
The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (V.V.S.) Red Devils are looking to make their mark back in Class B after finishing 4-5 last season in Class C.
The 2022 season ended in the Class C Sectional Quarterfinals for the Red Devils, as they lost to Cazenovia, who were undefeated at the time.
The team began their season at home on Friday, Sept. 1 in a non-league matchup against Chittenango. The Red Devils fell to the Bears, but that doesn't mean they're going down this season without a fight.
This team is one of the youngest in the area, and they believe that can be used more as a strength rather than a weakness.
The Red Devils will be on the road this Friday when they head to Oswego. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.