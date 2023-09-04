 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

High School Football Preview: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

  • Updated
  • 0

VERONA, N.Y. -- The most recent high school football camp stop was in Verona.

The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (V.V.S.) Red Devils are looking to make their mark back in Class B after finishing 4-5 last season in Class C.

The 2022 season ended in the Class C Sectional Quarterfinals for the Red Devils, as they lost to Cazenovia, who were undefeated at the time.

The team began their season at home on Friday, Sept. 1 in a non-league matchup against Chittenango. The Red Devils fell to the Bears, but that doesn't mean they're going down this season without a fight.

This team is one of the youngest in the area, and they believe that can be used more as a strength rather than a weakness.

The most recent high school football camp stop was in Verona and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

The Red Devils will be on the road this Friday when they head to Oswego. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you