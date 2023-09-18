Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrated Locally

UTICA, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Friday to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.
"That's what I love about this community," Hochul said.
"Multicultural, so diverse, so fascinating. And that's what we're here to celebrate–a gathering place for people from many different backgrounds to want to learn about the great contributions of the Hispanic community. But also, not just learn about the past, but celebrate with theater and dance and broadcasting to the world the stories of what people are doing," she said.
Locally, the Mohawk Valley Latino Association is celebrating the month dedicated to recognizing "the contributions and the important presence of Hispanic and Latin Americans in the U.S.," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on its website.
"During National Hispanic Heritage Month, from September 15 to October 15, the U.S. government celebrates the countless contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas, and Latinx-identifying people to our culture and society. Hispanic Americans are the largest minority group in the United States today, and generations of Hispanic Americans have consistently helped make our country strong and prosperous. They contribute to our Nation beyond description. Hispanic Americans embody the best of our American values, including commitment to faith, family, and country. The Hispanic American community has left an indelible mark on our government, culture, and economy," according to the Department of State.
The mission of the local MVLA is "to improve the standards of living for all residents of the Mohawk Valley through various services that will educate and empower them; to achieve awareness among the different cultures of the Mohawk Valley [and] to help shape the minds of our youth and demonstrate to them the great opportunities available within the Mohawk Valley and our Nation," according to the MVLA website.
Sonia Martinez, co-founder and executive director of MVLA, said that she celebrated the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month by helping a single dad with two kids get into an Urban Renewal house.
"That was very exciting for me on this first day of Hispanic Heritage Month," Martinez said.
"Our mission at the Mohawk Valley Latino Association is to raise the awareness of our community in the City of Utica and the Mohawk Valley," she said.
Martinez said that they are planning their 19th-annual Gala event.
"That's how we're going to end Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 14 at the Irish Cultural Center," she added.
At the gala, which starts at 6 p.m. on Columbia Street in Utica, the organization will be celebrating local business.
"We are going to be celebrating the small Latino businesses that are here in Utica. There are close to 100 Latino small businesses being created," Martinez said.
Just last week, she helped create another Latino-owned business in the area.
There are others in the works, she added.
MVLA is celebrating its 20th year in the community.
"I want everyone to know that Latinos, we're a very proud culture. We are all about family. We're all about working. Wherever we move, we survive. If we don't find a job, we create a small business," she said.
Martinez is busy this month, speaking at various events in the area.
Governor Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in New York State on Sept. 15.
For more on the Mohawk Valley Latino Association, click here.