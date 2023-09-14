Historic Conference Happening in Oneida County

VERONA, N.Y. -- This is the first time the New York State Association of Counties held their fall conference in Oneida County, and it just so happens to be the largest fall conference they've ever had.
It's happening at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona.
The Oneida County Executive is like a proud dad.
"When you have 750 people coming in, of which a great percentage of them have never been here before, they're going to come back, especially when they see a facility like this, especially when we showcase other things that we have going on in our county," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. said.
The people at the conference are from all levels of county government.
County Executive Picente says there is an economic impact to the County.
"They're not all staying at this hotel. They're staying at other hotels. They're coming in and out on day trips. They're doing different things," Picente said.
The executive director of the New York State Association of Counties said that attendees are out there, seeing what Oneida County has to offer.
"This afternoon, a delegation of 50, 60 people going to Rome, Griffiss, to see the drone facility. So, we're really showcasing this area," said Stephen Acquario, executive director of NYSAC.
But it's not all sightseeing and tours.
The conference is also about getting down to county business at the resort.
A few of the topics being discussed at the three-day conference include economic development and environment, taxation and finance, public health and mental health, according to the NYSAC website.
One of the workshops on Wednesday was called Policies and Procedures for Managing Your County.
"This session will begin by discussing the legally required policies all local governments must have. However, there are many facets of County government that are not covered by the legal requirements for policies and procedures. We will also discuss several programmatic areas, including the use of vehicles, cell phones and computers, where “best practices” come into play and how you can address internal controls over these areas using policies and procedures," the NYSAC website stated, describing the workshop.
"We've used this forum here to not only help each other with best practices, and who's doing what in a tough budget cycle, but also to communicate with our state representatives, the Office of the Governor," Acquario said.
The conference began Wednesday and wraps up Friday morning.