Hochul highlights public safety plans in state budget, including updates to bail reform

Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated some of the public safety plans in her executive budget during a visit to Rochester Tuesday.

Included in Hochul’s plan is doubling funding for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative to $36 million, expanding New York State Police and tripling funding for district attorney’s offices across the state, among other initiatives.

"Our State Police will be increasing our community stabilization units, literally the people on the ground, from 16 communities to 25 communities," Hochul said. "'Also, we need more law enforcement. I'm increasing the state police academies. They said, we only have capacity for two.' I said, 'Really? There's nowhere else in the State of New York we can have a couple more classes?' So, we are now doubling it. So, we're now going to have four graduating classes every year."

She also plans to change the language in the bail laws.

Some modifications were made last year to allow judges to set bail for certain gun crimes. However, some verbiage in the law has limited judges’ discretion, because they are bound to use the “least restrictive” means to make sure a defendant returns to court.

Hochul is proposing the state adjust the language to allow judges to make decisions based on other criteria, especially for more serious crimes.

"So that's what we're going to talk about. We have this inconsistency in the law. Confusion is understandable,” Hochul said. “And I want to make sure that we remove that one standard, because then the criteria to look at, and I want to make sure the judges have what they need. So, removing the 'least restrictive means' standard for bail eligible cases which are the serious, violent offenses, is what we're going to be looking for."

Last week, Hochul met with more than 100 community leaders and elected officials, who signed a letter in support of the changes.

The governor also stressed that initial bail reform aimed to make a more fair system, where a person’s wealth didn’t decide whether or not they were held in jail, but the deciding factor was instead the crime.

"So when you think about it, does that really make sense?” Hochul said. “For society to hold someone for years waiting for their trial for such a minor crime. When someone else accused of the exact same crime would be back out home. The difference being the size of your bank account. Oh, that's not a system of justice at all. No one would believe that it was.”

The governor acknowledges that reforms passed in 2018 made too many crimes ineligible for bail and didn’t allow for common-sense decisions, which is why the subsequent changes have been made. Last year, changes to the law allowed judges to consider repeat offenses and the defendant’s history when choosing whether or not to set bail.