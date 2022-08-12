Hochul: Requests for protection orders under NY's Red Flag Law increase significantly after Buffalo shooting

There has been a significant increase in requests for protection orders under New York’s Red Flag Law since May, when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order requiring New York State Police to train all members on filing extreme risk protection order (ERPO) applications.
Hochul signed the order four days after the mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops on May 14.
According to the state, more ERPO applications have been filed in the past three months than all of 2021, which is a 93% increase.
There were 95 ERPO applications filed by state police in 2021 and since the executive order was signed in May, there have been 184.
After the mass shooting in Buffalo, I took swift action to keep our communities safe by strengthening New York's Red Flag law.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 12, 2022
The Red Flag Law allows people to request an ERPO when there is probable cause to believe that someone may seriously harm themselves or others.
“The Red Flag law gives law enforcement, family members, school administrators, teachers and mental health professionals the ability to step in and prevent violence before it occurs. The state police encourages the public to remain observant of suspicious activities in their schools or communities. By reporting relevant information, we can all help prevent tragedies from occurring," said State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen.
State data shows that 832 temporary and final ERPOs have been issued from May to August.