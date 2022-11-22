Hochul signs anti-hate legislation in wake of fatal Club Q shooting

New York is taking aim at intolerance in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend.
Five people were killed and 19 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two pieces of legislation to promote acceptance and help prevent hate crimes.
The first bill requires those convicted of hate crimes to complete hate crime prevention training or counseling as part of their sentence. The programs must be authorized by the court or local agencies.
As part of the second bill, the Division of Human Rights will establish a campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance and understanding of diversity across the state.
Public and private organizations like local governments, community groups and school districts will work with the Division of Human Rights to develop educational anti-hate materials as part of the campaign.
"Our hearts are broken after a weekend during which LGBTQ Americans were massacred and Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in horrific acts of hateful violence," Governor Hochul said. "New York belongs to the good, not those with hate in their hearts - we're taking bold action to reclaim our city and state from the haters, bigots and white supremacists. Domestic-based violent extremism is the greatest threat to our homeland security, and that is why we continue to remain laser-focused on combatting hate and keeping New Yorkers safe."
There is $50 million in state funding available to community organizations like civic centers, cultural museums and other nonprofit organizations that may be vulnerable to hate crimes because of their beliefs or mission.
The funding is allocated by the Division of Criminal Justice Services through the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program.
For more information or to apply for grant funding, click here.
Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2023.