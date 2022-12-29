Hochul signs Bianca's Law, making it illegal to share graphic images of crime victims in NY

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed Bianca's Law, which establishes criminal and civil penalties for distributing personal images of victims with the intent to hurt them or their families.
The law is named for Bianca Devins, the Utica teen who was murdered in July of 2019. Her killer, Brandon Clark, posted graphic photos of her body on social media following the crime, which circulated across various platforms and were even sent to her family members.
This legislation makes it illegal to post, share or publish personal images with the intent to degrade or abuse someone who has been the victim of a crime.
“It’s unbearable enough to lose a loved one, but to have a violent image of their death posted across the internet is despicable and warrants serious consequences,” said Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, who sponsored the bill with Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47.
Clark was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for Devins’ murder.
The law also prevents people who work in public service from sharing photos from crime scenes, which happened in the case of 26-year-old Caroline Wimmer.
Anyone suspected of distributing photos like these can now be charged with unlawful dissemination of a personal image, a misdemeanor.