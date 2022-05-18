Hochul signs executive orders to combat domestic terrorism in wake of mass murder in Buffalo

Gov. Kathy Hochul has introduced a package of legislation to combat domestic terrorism in the wake of the mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store over the weekend.
This included two new executive orders signed by Hochul on Wednesday.
The first order aims to address social media’s role in domestic terrorism and violence. Hochul is calling on the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to establish a new unit dedicated to fighting domestic terrorism. This would include threat assessment, funding local-level assessment teams and using social media to intervene when necessary.
“The fact that an individual can post detailed plans to commit such an act of hate without consequence and then stream it for the world to see is bone chilling and unfathomable. As we continue to mourn and honor the lives that were stolen, we are taking serious action to investigate these companies for their roles in this attack,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Time and time again, we have seen the real-world devastation that is borne of these dangerous and hateful platforms, and we are doing everything in our power to shine a spotlight on this dangerous behavior and take action to ensure it never happens again."
Also under the order, New York State Police would create a dedicated unit to identify possible threats through social media analysis.
Domestic terrorism is the most significant threat we face as a State, and we are fighting back — doing whatever it takes to save lives.
I hope that what happened in Buffalo is a wake-up call for this country. In New York, we’re saying, “No more.”
Counties would also be required to review their current policies regarding domestic terrorism.
The second executive order calls on the state police to file an Extreme Risk Protection Order when authorities have probable cause to believe someone is a threat to themselves or others. This would be applicable under the state’s Red Flag Law.
Hochul has also issued a referral to the attorney general’s office to investigate the social media platforms used by Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton Gendron, who allegedly plotted the attack for months.
Part of Hochul’s package also includes two bills that would streamline the investigation of gun-related crimes and revise the definition of a firearm to cover more guns.