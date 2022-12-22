Holiday weekend storm may cause widespread power outages

National Grid is preparing for heavy rain, high winds and a flash freeze that could cause a variety of service issues Friday and Saturday.
Following rain overnight Thursday into Friday, a sudden drop in temperature around noon will leave roads icy and slick. The snow and ice buildup may also cause downed wires and trees that could lead to widespread power outages.
“We are going to be staging crews out of our service center in Utica, so that way when we know it is safe to get trucks on the road, safe to get buckets in the air, we can get trucks rolling, get staff out there, so that way we can do our best to quickly restore power and resolve any outages in the community,” said Jared Paventi, of National Grid.
Paventi says outages are expected to be in full force Friday evening into Saturday morning.
National Grid is also advising customers to prepare ahead of the holiday weekend.
“This storm is complicated by the holiday. There is not going to be an opportunity to just run out to the grocery store to pick up batteries. Those stores are going to be closed for Christmas, said Paventi. “Prepare now. Charge your cell phones. Make sure you are ready to go so that way if power is interrupted at your home, that you are able to get by, able to be comfortable.”
National Grid provided the following tips to follow during an outage:
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
- Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
- Use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Outages can be reported to National Grid online here.