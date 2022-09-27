Home heating costs on the rise

Expect to pay more in home heating costs. The global demand for fuel is way up, and supplies are low, driving prices up. Justin Fisher is the Senior Vice President of Fuel Supply at Mirabito Energy Products.
"Fuel right now…the sooner you need it the higher priced it is, and what that leads to is a disincentive for anyone to store product for periods of time, so our inventories in the northeast are quite low for oil, and that’s not surprising based on that market structure."
You can expect the price of kerosene to be relatively high until refineries have leveled off supplies. There is a bit of a shortage right now because it is early in the season, and refineries haven’t ramped up production.
"There is product here in the market, it’s just like I said relatively scarce, and highly priced, and we’re looking at alternatives and we are bringing some in."
Jared Paventi is the Strategic Communications Manager for National Grid. He expects natural gas customers to pay around 39% more than last year, but they aren’t expecting any shortages.
"American Gas Association reports that there is ample supply for utility customers in the United States this winter, and there should be no fears of shortages."
If you’re looking to try and save in fuel costs you can start by lowering the temperature in your home.
"For every degree you reduce your thermostat, you save about 1-3% on your annual heating costs, so it really does add up."
But with a 39% projected increase in fuel costs, don’t expect to lower your heat that much.
"At this time before it does get frigid out you do try to do a little bit of that in-home stress test to see where the level is that you can live with."
Preparing for a financial hit is a good practice, but John Collis, the Vice-President of Fred F. Collis & Sons says spending a little ahead of time could save you in the long run.
"Heating and insulation upgrades also add to the value of the home you know, so even if you were going to be there for a shorter period of time, you know it is something that homeowners are frequently looking at when they look at a new home that they’re interested in buying."
Here's some heat saving tips from National Grid and their website:
Heating Savings Tips
Heating a home is one of the most significant energy investments most customers make, and energy efficiency can lower bills while enhancing comfort. Simply put, when customers save more energy, they save more money. National Grid offers the following tips:
- For every 1 degree a thermostat is set back, customers can save 1% to 3% on their annual heating costs.
- Turn down the thermostat every time you leave the house for two hours or more, and each night before you go to bed. It takes less energy to warm up a cool house than to maintain a warm temperature all day and night.
- Consider a smart thermostat as an inexpensive, easy way to maintain comfort and cut heating costs. When used properly, a smart thermostat can save 10% on heating and cooling costs annually.
- Insulate the attic, walls, ceilings, and floors to prevent heat from escaping.
- Take advantage of the sun: Open drapes during the day to capture warmth and close them at night to prevent heat loss through windows.
- Seal holes and cracks where cold air can get in, especially in the attic and basement. Reducing drafts in a home may save 15% in heating and cooling costs annually.
- Remove window air conditioning units during the cold months to reduce drafts. If this is not possible, cover the inside and outside of the units.
- If you’re looking to replace an appliance, choose one that is ENERGY STAR® certified and save anywhere from 10% to 50% in energy costs. For example, replacing a refrigerator that is older than 15 years with an ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator can save up to $1,000 over the lifetime of the unit.
- Unplug electronic devices when they are not in use. While it may appear as if electronics are powered off, they may actually be in standby mode and still consuming electricity. Eliminating phantom electricity by unplugging home electronics can save up to 10% per year.
- Repairing or replacing leaky faucets can save $20 per month in lost water.
- Washing your clothes in cold water can save up to 50 cents per load in water heating costs.
- A 100-watt incandescent bulb and 16.6-watt LED bulb each provide approximately 1,500 lumens of brightness. Replacing five incandescent bulbs with LEDs can save more than $11 a month. Lighting accounts for around 15% of a home’s electricity use. The average household can save about $225 in energy costs per year by switching to LED lighting.
- If your hot water heater tank is warm to the touch, consider insulating it to save 7% to 16% annually in water heating costs. Consult your water heater manufacturer for their recommended products and safety warnings.
- Have your heating system serviced annually, and never try to repair it yourself. Customers who qualify for HEAP may also receive a Clean and Tune Benefit, which provides up to $400 for the cleaning and maintenance of primary heating equipment, chimney cleaning, and installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats.
- If your heating system has a filter, clean or replace it every month during the heating season. Cleaning or replacing your filters as directed by the manufacturer can reduce energy use by up to 15%.
- If your heating equipment is near the end of its lifespan, consider a high-efficiency replacement before the heating season starts and the rebates that are available. A new high-efficiency gas furnace can save up to 30 percent on heating costs.
- Customers who qualify for HEAP may qualify for the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit that provides grants based on the actual cost to repair or replace heating equipment in your home.
- Residential customers also can take advantage of instant rebates at the National Grid Marketplace on energy-efficient light bulbs, smart thermostats and more products that will help save energy and money.
- National Grid also offers discounts and incentives for residential customers looking to replace or upgrade their energy systems and controls. Many appliances and devices qualify, including the installation of high efficiency furnaces; steam- and hot-water boilers and combination boiler-water heaters; air, ground-source and mini-split heat pumps; electric heat pump, gas storage and on-demand water heaters; boiler reset controls and thermostatic radiator valves; energy recovery ventilators; and smart thermostats.
- Small business, commercial and industrial customers can take advantage of energy savings programs, including energy studies, and incentives to replace aging or inefficient equipment such as high-efficiency boilers and furnaces, variable frequency drives, lighting, compressed air system controls, and refrigeration and humidity controls.