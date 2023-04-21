Home, vehicle destroyed by fire in town of Stark

STARK, N.Y. – Two people were hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Herkimer County Friday morning.
At least eight crews were called to a home on State Route 168 in the town of Stark after the fire broke out around 6:20 a.m.
A firefighter and a person inside the home were injured. The firefighter was treated for minor smoke inhalation and the resident hurt their hand.
A vehicle outside the house was also destroyed in the fire.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
It is not yet clear how many people are now left without a home.