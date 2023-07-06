 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Homeless in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0

NEWSChannel 2's Joleen Ferris reports on a local agency welcoming the homeless on this day of extreme temperatures.

For the homeless who might think they have no where to go to escape the extreme heat....The Utica Rescue Mission extends an open invitation.

"Right now, we just want to prevent a lot of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so anyone is welcome to stop into our drop-in center and you can get a drink, you can get ice cream, it's air conditioned in here," says Executive Director, Wendy Goetz.

Here, you can also do laundry, grab a nap and access all kinds of services. For La'Quasia Gary, who's currently between homes, it's a blessing.

"I don't think I could sleep on the curbs or anything like that. I don't know how some of them do it," says Gary.

David Lebron actually prefers this weather extreme to the frosty alternative. But he, too, seeks relief from it at the Utica Rescue Mission, when it gets to be too much.

"To me, I think that the cold, livin' out in the streets is way worse than livin' in the heat," says Lebron.

While the drop in center capacity's around 25 and they're currently running at just over 20, they'll do their best to make the accomodations match the need...and the need's been pretty steady regardless of the season.

"We've been pretty consistent all year long. We haven't really had highs and lows. But you do see a spike in extreme temperatures, so either extreme cold or extreme heat," says Goetz.

Recommended for you