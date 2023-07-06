Homeless in the heat

For the homeless who might think they have no where to go to escape the extreme heat....The Utica Rescue Mission extends an open invitation.
"Right now, we just want to prevent a lot of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so anyone is welcome to stop into our drop-in center and you can get a drink, you can get ice cream, it's air conditioned in here," says Executive Director, Wendy Goetz.
Here, you can also do laundry, grab a nap and access all kinds of services. For La'Quasia Gary, who's currently between homes, it's a blessing.
"I don't think I could sleep on the curbs or anything like that. I don't know how some of them do it," says Gary.
David Lebron actually prefers this weather extreme to the frosty alternative. But he, too, seeks relief from it at the Utica Rescue Mission, when it gets to be too much.
"To me, I think that the cold, livin' out in the streets is way worse than livin' in the heat," says Lebron.
While the drop in center capacity's around 25 and they're currently running at just over 20, they'll do their best to make the accomodations match the need...and the need's been pretty steady regardless of the season.
"We've been pretty consistent all year long. We haven't really had highs and lows. But you do see a spike in extreme temperatures, so either extreme cold or extreme heat," says Goetz.