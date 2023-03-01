Homelessness in Herkimer: Community comes together to help those in need

Visible homelessness might be in its infancy in the village of Herkimer. But the people who live here could teach a graduate course in compassion.
"There's a few abandoned buildings across the street here on North Main Street in Herkimer, and the gentleman is living in the vestibules of those buildings, so we can see him during the day. He does come in and frequent the store, which is fine, he's a very nice man," says Tammy Crossway, owner of Renewed & Rescued, on North Main.
The small community is wasting no time, embracing their homeless neighbors, and trying to help.
"'Roger's Refuge', named after my dad. We collect donations, which is, now it's winter stuff, in the summer it'll be summer stuff, " says Alison Potter, who collects donations for the homeless, then distributes them to agencies that help the homeless in Utica and Herkimer. Sometimes, she hands out 'blessing bags', filled with toiletries and other items, to people right on the street, from her car.
"I ran into a gentleman here a few weeks ago, I brought a blessing bag to - I happened to have one in my car - he told me he's living in someone's garage. IT was freezing out. He had just a thin coat, no gloves."
Alison Potter lost her dad in 2016, and turned her grief into grace, extended to her homeless neighbors, in honor of her dad, who she says was a friend to all, and always helping. There's a lot in the blessing bags donors fill for Roger's Refuge, that the homeless recipients can't see. But they can feel.
"Kindness and love goes a long way with people in these situations because they're used to being treated like animals," says Potter. "They're not used to kindness or love from anybody."
She also plans to be involved in the village's first homeless shelter, Loaves and Fishes, expected to open soon.
"It's gonna be wonderful for the less fortunate, including people who don't have a safe place to sleep and not only is it gonna be a safe place to sleep, and not only is it just gonna be a safe place to sleep, it's gonna be a place, OK, we have case managers coming from Utica," says Potter.
In the meantime, if you'd like to help the homeless by donating to Roger's Refuge, you can contact Alison Potter through her Facebook page.