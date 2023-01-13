House of the Good Shepherd offering MAPP classes for fostering

UTICA, N.Y. -- The House of the Good Shepherd will be providing MAPP classes once a week, in person, every Wednesday until March 15.
MAPP classes examine 12 different criteria and skills that are necessary to become a foster parent. The program will go through the details, training and education needed to foster a child, including learning about the stages of child development, how to help children manage their behavior and understanding the role of a foster parent, among other things.
The House of the Good Shepherd is looking for homes throughout Central New York where children who have experienced trauma can receive care.
They do encourage 'kinship' as well, which is where relatives of the children in foster care consider fostering so some of the children can stay in familiar surroundings. However, all are encouraged to help if they can.
Those interested can apply to the foster program at this website.