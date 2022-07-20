House passes same-sex marriage bill; Tenney votes 'no'

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill tp protect same-sex and interracial marriages.
Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.
The vote was 267-157 with 47 Republicans supporting the bill.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-22, was the only New York representative to vote against the bill, saying same-sex marriage is not in jeopardy so the bill isn't necessary.
While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster.
But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.