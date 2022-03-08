How has the price of gas affected you?

Seeing the price of gas go up has some motorists cutting down on the amount of driving their doing, but not everyone is making major adjustments. One Deerfield Resident named Linda talked about how the gas prices have changed her driving habits.
"Not really. I don’t drive as much, but you know it is what it is," she said.
What it is locally is about $4.34 a gallon on average. An increase of 55 cents a gallon from a week ago. Everyone seems to have a different perspective on who’s to blame, and where relief should come from.
"A lot of it’s due to the Ukraine thing. Supply issues. You know it’s just one of those things. I’m hoping that they do…they were saying I think on your station last night…talking about dropping the New York tax, which they’ve done in the past, and that would help a lot."
The war in Ukraine is going to have an effect on crude oil prices, but some believe the United States has enough of their own oil to combat rising prices, and it’s up to the Federal Government to take action. Utica Resident John Fanelli is fed up with the Fed.
"It’s ridiculous. You’d think with all the oil we have in this country we’d start using our own oil instead of relying on foreign sources to get our oil. They should be ashamed of themselves," he said.
The last time gas prices were in the neighborhood of $4 a gallon was in 2012. At that time American’s spent an estimated 4% of their income on gas. One of the highest levels in 30 years. This recent spike is already changing the way Utica Resident Jack Adams drives -- "I used to take short trips, which I’m not anymore. What are you going to do?"
What are you going to do? Many people need to drive to get to work, but if the price of gas continues to rise will it change your driving habits? Utica Resident Keyernest Brown says it is making a difference in his finances, but it's not changing the way he drives yet.
"Well no…. actually I’ve just been working longer hours you know just to take care of the gallon. You see what we drive here. It takes like $70 to fill this up, and we need to drive, so you know so I don’t take the bus or anything like that, but I don’t knock people who do take the bus you know to save money," he said.
If these rate increases continue, you’ll likely see more people taking the bus.
New York State reached a record-high average gas price of $4.36 Tuesday, almost 20 cents more than the national average of $4.17 reported the same day.