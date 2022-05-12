How inflation changes the way people prepare for the future

Inflation tends to hit those in retirement pretty hard. Many retirees are on a fixed income, and the rising cost of everything from groceries to gas puts a strain on the monthly budget.
It’s something high-schoolers might not be thinking about, but inflation does have them wondering how they’re going to pay for a college education. Kevin Marken is the director of On Point for College, which aims to get students to pursue a college degree.
"I think the affordability is a concern out there. I think one of the things, especially in the State of New York where there’s stronger financial support, and again a lot of the wonderful areas, they’re concerned about that, and it’s stopping a lot from exploring it, and I think that’s the thing they should still look at it because again long-tern, their financial future is far brighter," said Marken.
It’s an uphill challenge when the cost of inflation has you thinking about how far you can stretch your money, but financial responsibility isn’t the biggest hurdle for many considering going to college.
"In general the obstacles of college success financially, even in the current climate, is not the primary reason that students stop out," said Marken. "It does scare some from going, but some of the other factors, whether it’s social, the navigating through all the processes, trying to find it…that’s the part that tends to be even the bigger challenge."
Even though you may have to struggle financially through college, it’s considered a good investment that will eventually get you to retirement.
"Education is kind of known as the pathway out of poverty, and one statistic that’s a good one is that over 90% of students that get a four-year college degree never fall back into poverty again, and so it’s kind of the best road to get out of poverty forever," he said.
That being said, there’s a number of opportunities to make a good living without going to college.