How scandal in Albany might affect governor's race

Local political experts say it might prove a bit difficult for the scandal involving New York State’s now -former Lt. Governor not to negatively affect Governor Kathy Hochul's first bid for election to the governor's seat.
‘Yes, politically, I think this is troubling for Governor Hochul. The immediate challenge is what to do in the June primary when the Lt. Governor is on the ballot," says Utica University Professor of Political Science, Luke Perry, Ph.D.
Perry says there aren't any winners here...other than perhaps those who might want to run against Hochul in November and now smell weakness, sense vulnerability. And want to move in for the kill.
"I think this is bad for all New Yorkers, but in terms of political strategy, obviously Hochul's opponents look at this as an opportunity to draw contrast with her," says Perry.
Perry says there are some characteristics and climates that seem to make New York State ripe for corruption and ensuing controversy.
“One is the amount of resources NYS has at its disposal, that's gonna elevate the chances of corruption. Second is the culture. Obviously,when you have several incidents of corruption, there's a cultural problem in terms of how the government is operating,” says Perry.
While governor Hochul might have sailed into Albany on hope, Perry says she now floats on strife.
"I think NYS government has needed ethics reform for some time and there's some optimism with Governor Hochul taking over and Cuomo stepping aside that that would happen. This is a major setback in those efforts," says the political science professor.
One person Perry somewhat surprisingly doesn't think is circling the wagons and creating a campaign is the former governor.
"I think Cuomo's still very much a longshot competing for the governorship again, but you never know," says Perry.
The gubernatorial primaries are in June.