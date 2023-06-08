 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

How to become a superhero

  • 0

A Rome man has given 6 people a life changing experience, and now has a cape made in his honor.

Ty’Sean Richardson always wanted to be a superhero. It’s clear from the decorations in his bedroom, but Ty’Sean was involved in an automobile accident in December, and would soon after pass away. Ty’Sean’s mom Gina made the decision to fulfill Ty’Sean’s goal of becoming a superhero, and made him an organ donor.

"I did it to see the silver lining in what happened. I did it to make it worth something, you know rather than him just passing away and not having anything come out of it."

On his way to donate his organs, Ty’Sean wore a batman cape on his chest and held Spiderman under his arm. He would then show the world what being a superhero is all about.

"And then we took him to down to the operating room, and after we did that we took the cape and the Spiderman upstairs, and presented it to one of the pediatric kids."

Ty’Sean’s organ donations saved the lives of six people. It’s a gift Nancy Ryan from the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network was so moved by, they’re now providing capes to donors like Ty’Sean.

"How grateful are the recipients? They remember it for the rest of their natural lives, and they’ve had those extra years to live because of someone’s selfless decision to donate."

You only have to be 16 to register as an organ donor, and no one is too old to enroll. Through the Registry you can donate your organs, eyes, and/or tissues for the purposes of transplant and/or research upon your passing.

"10 out of 10 times you don’t need your organs anymore when you pass away. Even if it’s only one…give it to someone. It could save them and they could get more time with their family."

If you would like to become a donor there's many ways to sign up. This is a website that provides plenty of information about donating: passlifeon.org

Recommended for you