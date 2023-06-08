How to become a superhero

Ty’Sean Richardson always wanted to be a superhero. It’s clear from the decorations in his bedroom, but Ty’Sean was involved in an automobile accident in December, and would soon after pass away. Ty’Sean’s mom Gina made the decision to fulfill Ty’Sean’s goal of becoming a superhero, and made him an organ donor.
"I did it to see the silver lining in what happened. I did it to make it worth something, you know rather than him just passing away and not having anything come out of it."
On his way to donate his organs, Ty’Sean wore a batman cape on his chest and held Spiderman under his arm. He would then show the world what being a superhero is all about.
"And then we took him to down to the operating room, and after we did that we took the cape and the Spiderman upstairs, and presented it to one of the pediatric kids."
Ty’Sean’s organ donations saved the lives of six people. It’s a gift Nancy Ryan from the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network was so moved by, they’re now providing capes to donors like Ty’Sean.
"How grateful are the recipients? They remember it for the rest of their natural lives, and they’ve had those extra years to live because of someone’s selfless decision to donate."
You only have to be 16 to register as an organ donor, and no one is too old to enroll. Through the Registry you can donate your organs, eyes, and/or tissues for the purposes of transplant and/or research upon your passing.
"10 out of 10 times you don’t need your organs anymore when you pass away. Even if it’s only one…give it to someone. It could save them and they could get more time with their family."
If you would like to become a donor there's many ways to sign up. This is a website that provides plenty of information about donating: passlifeon.org