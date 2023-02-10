How to know when your gambling has gone too far

Connie Comstock is a gambling councilor. She spent 10 years in recovery and says a gambling problem can start with a lottery ticket, or even a simple football pool.
"If you feel you are out of control, then you could be a compulsive gambler, but I can’t say if you do a (football) square you’re going automatically be a compulsive gambler."
If you think you might need help, the first step is to call a hotline number where someone can listen to your situation and work to provide guidance. Once you’ve committed to getting help you have the opportunity to get into a 12 step program, much like the ones alcoholics participate in when going through recovery.
"You’re just sick. The next day you usually have what they call a gamblers hangover, because you can’t believe you lost all your money. How are you going to eat? How are you going to provide for your family? How are you going to tell your spouse, or your significant other that you’ve gambled all the money away?"
There’s an invisible line gamblers cross when they become addicted, but how do you know when you’ve crossed that line?
"You know that you’re addicted when you’re losing your family and friends. You know that you’re addicted when that’s all you think about, and you know you’re addicted because when you walk out of somewhere, or you turn your TV off, you have a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach."
All gambling winnings are now considered taxable. Even that casual football pool is expected to be reported to the IRS as income, but for addicted gamblers it’s typically the losses that go unnoticed.
"You know that you’re addicted when you look around and you see the things that you had are no longer there."
Here's a gambling hotline phone number: 855 222-5542
And here's a link to a story about the taxable winnings: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/betting-on-the-super-bowl-the-irs-will-want-a-piece-of-your-winnings.html#:~:text=Here%E2%80%99s%20how%20to%20feed%20a%20Super%20Bowl%20party,withholding%20when%20your%20win%20is%20under%20that%20threshold