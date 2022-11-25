Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem

UTICA, N.Y. -- By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
"The birds came into the city gradually. They always do this time of year. They come in out of the Utica Marsh. They come into the city where it's warmer and there's an abundance of food," says city Public Works Commissioner, Dave Short.
It's the first thing you notice when you approach city hall. The entire ground leading to the door is covered in bird droppings. They also mark the white globe lights and the building, itself. City officials have no idea why city hall has suddenly become preferred real estate for hundreds and hundreds of crows.
"It's hard to say. This year, it was city hall. Years before, it was up at Addison Miller. Years after that, it was at Proctor High School," says Commissioner Short.
Short and his crew turn city hall into a happy-hour disco and pre-dawn rave every night, in hopes of making it more unattractive to the crows.
"So we do pyrotechnics, we do lasers, we've done some music," says Commissioner Short. "We go there at night, maybe 6:30 7:00, we set off pyrotechnics and we move 'em along. They circle back around towards dawn, so we go back again and set off the pyrotechnics again."
It's tedious, time consuming, and, an uphill battle against fierce, feathered free will.
"They have their own minds. They're gonna do what they're gonna do. We sort of scare 'em off here and there. We make 'em uneasy. But it's a long process and it takes forever. By the time we get it to where we need it done, they're done for the season," says the Commissioner.
And it doesn't really make much sense to clean it all up before they're done for the season.
"What we have to do is come in with a pressure washer....a degreaser and a pressure washer, and we'll clean off all the concrete," says Short.
The message from federal wildlife experts was one of resignation.
'The best advice we got from the experts, the USDA, was that you have to co-exist with them," says Short.
And hope the birds chose to relocate.
"Maybe next year, they move on to somewhere else," says Short.