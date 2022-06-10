Hundreds wait in line at Rome food distribution event

Rome, N.Y. -- The applause of volunteers and departing tractor trailer on a breezy, sunny, Friday afternoon, mean the monthly food giveaway at St. John the Baptist Church, in Rome, is about to begin. The giveaway got underway around 2:15 in the afternoon. Some were in line 11:00 in the morning. It seems inflation took over where lockdown left off.
“Well, it's been difficult for us, not being able to go everywhere we want to go because we can't afford the gas, gotta come here to pick up some food. Help us out. Hard times," says Joann Parent, as she waits, in her car, in line for a box of non-perishable foods.
Joann clearly isn't alone. The lines are several times longer than during lockdown, snaking throughout the entire church parking lot, onto the street.
“We grew from when we first started around 19 months ago, we were about 100 families. Now we're at almost 400 families," says Church Trustee, Bob Bojanek.
The volunteers fill the trunks. The drivers fill the volunteers' hearts.
“It’s wonderful, talking to these people and how much they appreciate it. There's one woman there right now, she's making dishtowels and she's gonna hand them out to people here. Some people bring flowers," says Catholic Daughters of the Americas volunteer, Carol Furgol.
The giveaway happens the second Friday of the month, at the church. They ask that you register ahead of time on their website, but if you can't, someone will help register you in line, which moves pretty quickly. Nearly two years in, it's a well-oiled machine....fueled by compassion.
"I think it's important that people get to help other people. That's part of humanity, really," says Bojanek.