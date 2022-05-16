 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield,
Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHENANGO              DELAWARE
MADISON               ONEIDA                OTSEGO
SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

LACKAWANNA            PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD,
HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SCRANTON, UTICA, AND WALTON.

Hundreds without power as thunderstorms move through the Mohawk Valley

  • Updated
Herkimer County outages

More than 1,000 people are without power in Herkimer County many in the areas of Herkimer, German Flatts and Little Falls, as severe thunderstorms continue to move through the region.

More than 250 customers lost power in Oneida County just after 2 p.m.

The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation has reported about 120 people without power in Otsego County as well.

Estimated restoration times vary, but are mostly throughout the evening.

The Mohawk Valley is at an enhanced risk of high winds, hail and even tornadoes during these storms.

The strongest systems are expected to move through the region between 2 and 4 p.m.

The severe thunderstorms will likely end around 7 p.m.

