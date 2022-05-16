Hundreds without power as thunderstorms move through the Mohawk Valley

More than 1,000 people are without power in Herkimer County many in the areas of Herkimer, German Flatts and Little Falls, as severe thunderstorms continue to move through the region.
More than 250 customers lost power in Oneida County just after 2 p.m.
The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation has reported about 120 people without power in Otsego County as well.
Estimated restoration times vary, but are mostly throughout the evening.
The Mohawk Valley is at an enhanced risk of high winds, hail and even tornadoes during these storms.
The strongest systems are expected to move through the region between 2 and 4 p.m.
The severe thunderstorms will likely end around 7 p.m.