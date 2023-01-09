IDA moves to appeal court decision saying they cannot take 411 Columbia Street

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency board met and moved to appeal a court decision that said they can not take 411 Columbia Street in Utica by eminent domain.
The court ruling favors Bowers Development who argued the IDA didn't have the authority to take the property. Bowers says it has an agreement to buy the property and build a medical office building.
In the meantime Central Utica builders is doing the same next door and needs 411 Columbia for its parking lot. The IDA has moved to appeal the decision.
Bowers released a statement on Dec. 27, saying, in part:
"It has always been our contention that taking private property from one developer to give to another developer was highly unethical and OCIDA did not have the authority to perform such an action. The New York State Supreme Court clearly agreed with our position. At this time, we are excited to move forward with our proposed medical office building plans and continue to remain optimistic that we will be able to meet with MVHS to engage in collaborative discussions relative to enhancing the development of the downtown area surrounding the new Wynn Hospital."
Central Utica Building broke ground on its project on Dec. 17, planning to build a medical office and ambulatory surgery center across from the Wynn Hospital.