Ilion Eagle Scouts honored

ILION, NY – The Village of Ilion honored 9 local Eagle Scouts Monday.
Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica presented proclamations to Zachary Higgins (2016), Orlo Burch (2017), Alexander Roux (2017), Patrick Gibson (2017), Kristopher Knapp (2017), Vincent Bastien II (2021), Michael Scouten (2021), Isaac Schlaegel (2021), and Zachery View (2021).
Not all of the Eagle Scouts were able to attend the ceremonies, but those that did proudly accepted their proclamations with family members looking on.
In addition, the names of the 9 Eagle Scouts were added to a plaque honoring all of the village’s Eagle Scouts. That plaque hangs in the Village Municipal Building.
“It's just a way for the village to really acknowledge all of the efforts that an Eagle Scout would really bring to the community”, says Christine Schlaegel, the mother of one of the Eagle Scouts honored. “But I think it's more the fact that they have character developed. That's going to be continuing in their involvement in the community”.
If you’re interested in becoming a Scout, they meet Tuesday nights from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Ilion, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Rick Rotondi.