Ilion man one of first 3 winners in World Series of Poker event at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. – The first three winners of the World Series of Poker event at Turning Stone have been crowned – and one of them is a local man from Ilion.
Tom Frank won a gold ring and a seat at the Las Vegas tournament of champions after winning $31,629 in the third event.
The Event 1 winner, Joe Rice of Saratoga County, won $27,372 along with a ring and ticket to the tournament.
Chad Roederscheimer of Cincinnati, Ohio, won Event 2 taking home $100,145 as well as a ring and the chance to compete in Vegas.
The WSOP circuit event kicked off on March 17 and will continue through March 28. A total of 3,000 people have competed in the event so far.
The largest WSOP event is slated for Friday, March 25, when at least $500,000 will be up for grabs. Registration for that event is open until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.