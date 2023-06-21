Ilion Man Taken to Hospital After House Fire

ILION, N.Y. -- One person was rescued from a burning home in Ilion this afternoon and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Right around noon, flames broke out and smoke filled the home at 14 West North Street.
Ilion fire officials say the fire started on the first floor. There is no word on a cause yet.
Three adults and two children are displaced due to blaze.'
The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aid.
"The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 3 and 9 months. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items," according to a Red Cross press release.