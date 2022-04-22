Ilion Mayoral race heats up

Perilous petitions and signature snafus. All primary related. The warmup might prove more strenuous than the race, in the Village of Ilion’s mayoral election. Incumbent Mayor Brian Lamica, a Republican, is off that ballot after his opponent, Republican Challenger, John Stephens, examined his petitions.
“I've done what I've always done in the past and requested his petitions after he filed them with the village clerk, received them, noticed some huge errors. I knew from all the years I've done this that they were uncorrectable, or, 'fatal' errors, as they call them in the state," said Stephens. “He didn't have a primary or general election date listed, he didn't have Village of Ilion Mayor, he just had mayor, which is too vague. And you're supposed to number every sheet that you turn in."
Mayor Lamica owns the errors.
“Normally, I'm pretty good when it comes to filling out paperwork or whatever, lot on the plate and it was just something that got by us and I apologize. We made a mistake. How we're going to correct that mistake is now run as an independent," says Mayor Lamica.
Stephens says he wasn't trying to eliminate his competition.
"I was looking very much forward to a primary because that gives me a gauge on where I am if I have to go to a general election," says Stephens. "I have to follow the same rules that they have to.”
Mayor Lamica says he's confused by Stephens' very candidacy.
"John Stephens on a recent radio show made a couple statements that confused me. One is the fact that he's saying we're doing a great job, but now on the other hand, he's saying that he needs to run for mayor,' says Lamica.
If elected mayor, Stephens would serve as mayor and Herkimer County legislator - an office he currently holds- for 18 months.
"John, himself, stated back 2013/2014 when he got on county legislator that he could hold both seats, but he felt holding both would be a conflict of interest. What's changed? It's no longer a conflict of interest? I think it is," says Mayor Lamica.
“I did use those words, but it wasn't a conflict of interest in the legal sense, it was a conflict of interest to me, in my heart, because I didn't know how the county operated," says Stephens, adding that now, having served in both offices, holding them simultaneously wouldn’t be an issue.
“I know both entities and I know how they operate, so I feel that I can balance those and do a very good job at both," says Stephens.
Stephens is campaigning with former deputy fire chief, Mike Conover, who retired from the post after the village board placed him on administrative leave last summer following an investigation into a complaint, the details of which were never released. He says if he is elected Mayor of Ilion, Conover would have no dealings with the fire department if he is elected village board trustee.
As for not being able to run as a Republican, Mayor Lamica says party designation doesn’t change the candidate.
"I'm running on the fact of this is Brian Lamica. If I tell you I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it."