Improvements complete at Chittning Pond in Sangerfield

SANGERFIELD, N.Y. -- There’s a small fishing area located in the Woodford Memorial State Forest called Chittning Pond. The 60 year-old dam that holds the water in the pond was in need of repairs, so the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioned the work to begin about a year ago. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos talked about why the work had to be done.
"We recognize that the dyke and the embankment, the dam here on the pond was in a state of disrepair, and needed to put some resources into solving some long-term problems. So we had to clear vegetation, increase the sort of shoreline protections in putting stone and revetments down, and improving some of the sleuth ways to allow water to safely exit the pond itself."
State and local representatives cut a ribbon to officially reopen the pond. The improvements included a new fishing pier, and spillway. The project came in at about $1.5 million, but the pond will last for generations with better accessibility.
"Anytime we make investments in recreation resources outside, we know that we need to start and finish the work quickly so that people can get back out to enjoy nature. This pond is an important recreation resource for the people in Oneida County."
The water level in the pond had to be lowered during the work phase, but the efforts at the pond will now make a difference downstream.
"The system also provides some downstream flood controls. That’s important. We’ve seen more intense storms in the last few years that have really significantly impacted communities all across Western New York, Northern New York, all across the State frankly, so we needed to make sure we’re making the investments in those flood control structures so that communities are protected, and we also get the benefits of recreation as a result."
You can find Chittning Pond on the North side of State Route 20 roughly ½ way between Bridgewater and Sangerfield.