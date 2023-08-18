In Photos: Friday at the 2023 Herkimer County Fair

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- It's the fourth day of the Herkimer County Fair.

Rides, food, events and displays were just some of the draws to the annual fair that dates back to 1841.

There's still time to get to the fair before it's over. The last Herkimer County Fair day is Aug. 20.

Tomorrow's fair day features a talent show and truck pull. The last day of the fair will have a horse show and tractor pull.

Fairgrounds are located on Cemetery Street in Frankfort.

Click here for more on the 2023 Herkimer County Fair.

Did our camera catch you having fun at the fair?